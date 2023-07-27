Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Analyst Recommendations for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

