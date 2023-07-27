Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

