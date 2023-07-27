Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.57.

Chubb Stock Up 5.2 %

CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

