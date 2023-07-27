Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.