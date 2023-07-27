Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $11.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi expects that the company will earn $11.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

GPI opened at $256.26 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $271.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

