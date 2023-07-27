KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

