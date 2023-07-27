Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lifted by William Blair

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.