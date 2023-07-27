LSV Asset Management Has $12.85 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

