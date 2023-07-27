Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $308.02 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.98.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

