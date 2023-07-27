LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Crocs were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

