Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Decreased by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,715,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.