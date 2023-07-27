Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $357.16 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.92 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.