Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.32 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $280.90 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

