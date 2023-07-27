Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 626.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $280.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average of $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $282.98.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.