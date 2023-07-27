Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

