LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.1 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.