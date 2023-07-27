Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $873,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $558.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.96 and its 200 day moving average is $462.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $562.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.80.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

