Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.2 %
Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
