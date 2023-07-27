Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after acquiring an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

