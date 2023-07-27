Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Murphy Oil worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

