CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

CME opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

