Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

