Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 945,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 667,321 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,900 shares in the company, valued at $400,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

