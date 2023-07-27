Piper Sandler Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

