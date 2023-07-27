Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $161.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Owens Corning Stock Up 6.0 %

OC stock opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

