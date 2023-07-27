Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.83. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

