Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ryder System by 207.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 28.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

