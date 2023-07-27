Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.