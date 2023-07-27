Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $181.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.72 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 54.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

