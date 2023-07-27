Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

