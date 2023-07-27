Bank of America Trims Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Target Price to $42.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

IPG opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

