Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Stephens

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stephens from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

