Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

Shares of OC stock opened at $138.64 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

