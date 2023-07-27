Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

