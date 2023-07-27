Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1,190.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

NYSE:NOC opened at $457.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

