Advisory Alpha LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

