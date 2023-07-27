NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

