Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIHL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

