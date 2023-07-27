NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

