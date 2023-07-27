Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $962,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

