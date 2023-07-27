Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.