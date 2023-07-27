Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 17,786 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:UL opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
