Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s 8th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

