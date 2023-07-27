Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 5.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.