Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $146.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

