Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.53). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

ALNY opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

