Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $401.36 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

