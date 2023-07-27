HC Wainwright Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

