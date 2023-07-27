PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $177.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.85.

PTC Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.19 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $2,511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,301,925.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

