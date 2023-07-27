Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Cintas has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cintas to earn $15.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $516.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.15. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

