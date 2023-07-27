Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WM. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.82.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $164.94 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.